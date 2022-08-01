Over 2,700 Early Votes Received in Obion County

Obion County voters cast 2,720 votes during the early voting period.

The final tally was announced, after 119 people voted on the final day Saturday, at the Election Commission Office in Union City.

Early voting numbers included 2,056 Republican votes, 342 Democratic votes and 332 General Election votes.

Those who did not cast early ballots can now go to their respective polling stations for the August 4th Primary Election on Thursday.

Live coverage of the final voting numbers, from both Obion County and Weakley County, can be heard Thursday night on Mix 101.3 WCMT starting at 7:00.