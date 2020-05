Over 29,000 new unemployment claims were filed last week in Tennessee, including 736 in Northwest Tennessee.

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Assistant Administrator Chris Cannon says since March 15th, almost 504,000 new claims have been filed.

Cannon says over 307,000 claims have been paid totaling almost $295 million dollars.

Nationwide, 36 million Americans have filed unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic.