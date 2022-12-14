Over 3,000 area students attend annual “Character Counts” game at UT Martin

Over 3,000 area students attended yesterday’s annual “Character Counts” basketball game between Bethel and the Skyhawks at UT Martin’s Elam Center.

Students from 20 different schools in Weakley, Obion, Henry and other counties in the Ken-Tenn area attended yesterday’s game.

Martin Middle School 8th Grade teacher Lee Ussery tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the “Character Counts” program.

Mr. Ussery says of the 425 students at Martin Middle School, over 350 attended the game.