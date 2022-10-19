Over 400 early votes on first day of Early Voting in Weakley County

Over 400 early votes were cast Wednesday on the first day of Early Voting in Weakley County.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says there were 277 in-person early votes and 148 by-mail and nursing home votes for a total of 425 votes on Wednesday.

Early voting for the November 8th election runs through Thursday, November 3rd.

Weakley County voters can vote early at the Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden and the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.