Over $40,000 raised in St. John’s Radiothon

Over $40,000 was raised Wednesday morning on WCMT’s St. John’s Radiothon.

Phone pledges raised the number over $30,000 with $7,000 coming from the Dresden Lions Club, which is disbanding the charter and wanted to use the remaining funds to help in the cause.

An outside fundraiser generated another $10,000 dollars combined with the three-hour morning radiothon exceeded the amount to over $40,000 dollars.

President and CEO of St. John’s Community Services Alan Thornton tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Tennessee State Director of Operations Dwayne Webb says the funds raised help provide many services for the individuals it serves.

(AUDIO)

Those who called in a donation are asked to honor their pledge by mailing a check to P.O. Box 318 in Martin or they can bring their donations to the radio station at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin.

