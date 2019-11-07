Weakley County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Missouri man Wednesday and seized over $40,000 dollars in narcotics.

Captain Randall McGowan says Investigators Marty Plunk and James Sanders 52-year-old Michael Gene Rysdam, of Vanduser, Missouri, was arrested in Martin on a Missouri felony warrant.

After Rysdam’s vehicle was towed to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, investigators discovered almost a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of heroin, digital scales, and plastic baggies.

Captain McGowan says the street value of a pound of methamphetamine if it was sold a gram at a time is over $40,000 dollars and an ounce of heroin costs about $800 dollars.

Rysdam also had over a thousand dollars on his person at the time of his arrest.

Rysdam is charged in Weakley County with being a Fugitive from Justice in Missouri, Possession of Schedule One Heroin with Intent to Resale, Possession of Schedule Two Meth with Intent to Resale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Arraignment for Rysdam is set for this afternoon in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the TBI, and the Martin Police Department.