Over 4,500 people have voted early in Weakley County with two days remaining in the early voting period.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 366 people voted early Tuesday, bringing the total, thus far, to 4,632, or 28-percent of the active voter turnout in the county.

Early voting for the November 6th election continues Wednesday and Thursday with voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission Office from 8:30 to 4:00.

