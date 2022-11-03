Over 4,500 vote early in Weakley County for Tuesday’s election

It seems most Weakley County voters waited until the final day of early voting to cast their votes as 477 voted early Thursday.

A total of 4,520 early votes were cast in the county during the two-week voting period leading up to Tuesday’s State and Federal General Election and Municipal Elections.

Polls will be open from 8:00 until 7:00 with convenient voting locations at the Weakley County Personal Development Center in Dresden, Gleason School, Greenfield School, Martin Gateway Center, Martin City Masonic Lodge, and Sharon School.

Election coverage begins Tuesday night at 7:00 on MIX 101.3 and mix1013.com.