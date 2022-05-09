Over $5,000 in Jewelry Stolen From Union City Wal-Mart Store

Union City police are attempting to identify two men who stole over $5,000 dollars in jewelry and service plans from Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Security personnel at Wal-Mart said two black males entered the store on the afternoon of May 2nd, wearing masks.

Reports said the two subjects went to the jewelry department, with one picking out two rings that were valued at almost $1,199 dollars each.

The individual requested to use cash on his card, which opened the cash register and printed a receipt.

The second subject picked out a ring valued at $1,198 dollars, and a second ring at $998 dollars.

This individual also requested to pay in cash with a card, which also printed out a receipt from the register.

Police reports said at the end of the employee’s shift, it was realized the individuals actually did not pay for the items taken, which totaled just over $5,173 dollars.

The two individuals left the store in a maroon colored Toyota 4-Runner.

Union City police learned the same two men also stole from the Dyersburg Wal-Mart store the same day.