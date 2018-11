Over 5,300 people voted early in Weakley County for the November 6th federal, state, and municipal election.

According to Weakley County Election Administrator Alex Britt, 5,387 people cast early votes from October 18th to November 1st.

That number is 32.6-percent of the county’s active voter turnout.

Polls in Weakley County will be open on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6th, from 9:00 t0 7:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...