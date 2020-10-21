Weakley County voters continue to turn out in large numbers for early voting.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 705 voters cast ballots on Wednesday, bringing the total of in-person early votes to 5,571.

Voters have another week to vote early for the November 3rd election.

Voting hours in Weakley County are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon at both voting locations in Dresden and Martin.

Extended hours will be next Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 6:00.

Britt reminds voters that state law prohibits campaign material, such as buttons, t-shirts, caps, or campaign face masks at the voting locations.