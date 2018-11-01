Over 56,000 students across Tennessee participated in the 2018 Student Mock Election.

The votes reflect who students would have elected as the next Governor and US Senator of Tennessee if they were old enough to vote in the real election.

In the race for Governor, Bill Lee received 65-percent of the votes, with Karl Dean receiving 35-percent.

In the US Senate race, Marsha Blackburn received 57-percent of the votes, with Phil Bredesen receiving 43-percent.

Weakley County Election Administrator Alex Britt tells Thunderbolt Radio News the mock election is a great way to introduce young people to the importance of voting.

The Mock Election is open to students in preschool through high school in public and private schools, as well as home school associations.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...