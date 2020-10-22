Over 6,000 in-person early votes have been cast through the first eight days of the early voting period in Weakley County.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 6,186 in-person votes have been cast through, thus far, with 615 in-person Thursday, including 450 at the Election Office in Dresden and 265 at the satellite voting location at the Martin City Masonic Lodge.

Early voting hours at both locations are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and this Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

Voters will have an extra two hours to vote Wednesday and Thursday when hours are 8:00 to 6:00.

Thursday is the last day to vote early for the November 3rd election.