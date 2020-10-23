Over 7,400 ballots have been cast early in Weakley County with five days remaining in the early voting period.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 654 early votes were cast Friday, including 643 in-person votes, bringing the total, thus far, to 7,460.

Of that number, 6,829 have voted in-person, 631 were by mail or nursing home, and 13 were provisional voters.

Early voting continues Saturday from 8:30 until noon.

Voting hours Monday and Tuesday are 8:30 to 4:00 and Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 6:00.

Voting hours are for both the Election Office in Dresden and the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin.

Thursday is the final day to vote early for the November 3rd election.