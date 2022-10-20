Over 780 early votes in Weakley Co. in first two days of early voting period

Over 780 early votes have been cast in Weakley County in the first two days of the early voting period.

Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says there were 358 in-person votes Thursday and five by-mail or nursing home votes cast, bringing to total, thus far, to 788.

Early voting for the November 8th election runs through Thursday, November 3rd.

Weakley County voters can vote early at the Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden or the Martin City Masonic Lodge in Martin Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.