Lottery players across the nation can now purchase tickets for two lottery jackpots worth more than a half-a-billion dollars.

Tonight, the Mega-Millions drawing will be for $141 million dollars.

If a single ticket matches all six numbers in this drawing, that person could take the cash option value of $97.1 million dollars before taxes.

On Wednesday night, the Powerball drawing has grown to $394 million dollars.

A single winning ticket in this drawing could take the lump sum value of $274.6 million dollars before taxes.

Both lottery games are played in Tennessee and Kentucky.