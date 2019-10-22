A slow-moving oversized load will be traveling through the Paducah area early Wednesday morning.

The oversized load will be traveling into Kentucky along Interstate 24 from Illinois sometime between 2:00 and 4:00 Wednesday morning.

After traveling along I-24, the load will travel KY 1954/John Puryear Drive to U.S. 60/U.S. 62 on Paducah’ s southside. The load will then follow U.S. 62 into Calvert City.

To avoid a low overpass in the Reidland area of McCracken County, the oversized load will use the U.S. 60/U.S. 62 crossover near the Ledbetter Bridge to briefly travel eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 62 for about 1/4th mile to avoid the low overpass at the KY 131 Reidland interchange.

Movement along this section of U.S. 62 is expected to take about 15 minutes to complete.

The truck, hauling a large transformer, is more than 122 feet long, almost 12 feet wide, and 16 feet-8 inches tall with a weight of 240,000 pounds on 12 axles.

This oversized load will be accompanied by several deputies and other support vehicles along the route from I-24 to take U.S. 62 east into Calvert City.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic to accommodate movement of the load along U.S. 62 in the Reidland area.

Some delays are possible, particularly as the overdimensional load travels the 2-lane sections of U.S. 62 on into the Calvert City area during the early morning hours Wednesday.