The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a report of an overturned semi-tractor trailer truck crash blocking the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway at the 15 mile marker in Graves County.

One lane is open at this time. However, personnel on site anticipate about a 45 minute closure of the southbound lanes during recovery efforts.

Southbound motorists at Mayfield should consider a self-detour via US 45 South from I-69 Exit 21 to Wingo to avoid the crash site.