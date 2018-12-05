The City of South Fulton has announced their plans to help families in need for Christmas.

Beginning on Monday, and running thru December 20th, Mayor David Lamb said the City of South Fulton will partner with the city Police Department to receive non-perishable food items.

“Pack the Police Crusier” will be held to collect the food items, which will then be distributed to Twin Cities Care in South Fulton.

Mayor Lamb said anyone wanting to donate food items can place them in the parked police cruiser at the municipal building.

The collection will take place between the hours of 8:00 in the morning and 5:00 in the afternoon.

