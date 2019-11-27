The Union City Police Department, and Obion County Sheriff’s Office, will begin their efforts to assist those in need for the holidays.

Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News about an annual event to collect items needed during the Christmas season.

Chief Barfield said the joint effort of the law enforcement agencies help fill a need for many in the community.

Those wanting to donate can also place the items in a car parked at the Union City Police Department on Harrison Street, or by dropping them off at the Obion County Sheriff’s Office on Mount Zion Road.