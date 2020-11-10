Members of the Union City Police Department, and Obion County Sheriff’s Office, will again join together to help those in need during the Christmas season.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield told Thunderbolt News that giving this season could be as important as ever. (AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said many people benefit from the generosity that is shown from the “Pack the Patrol Car” event each year. (AUDIO)

On the Saturday’s of November 28th, December 5th and December 19th, Chief Barfield said officers from both departments will be on hand to accept the canned goods, toys and monetary donations at each location.