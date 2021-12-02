“Pack the Patrol Car” Underway in Obion County

Law enforcement officers with the Union City Police Department, and Obion County Sheriff’s Office, have started their annual holiday campaign to help those in need.

“Pack the Patrol Car” is a joint effort to make Christmas a special time for all children and families in Obion County.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said law enforcement officers enjoy the opportunity to give back during the holiday season.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said there was multiple ways to donate to the “Pack the Patrol Car” event.(AUDIO)

Plans call for the collection of items until December 18th.