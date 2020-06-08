A Paducah man was injured in a one vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Graves County.

Kentucky State Police reports said Troopers responded to KY-1241 and Doyle Road in the Hickory community around 4:00.

An investigation showed 34 year old Kandace Wofford, of Mayfield, was driving a 2010 Ford Focus that crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway into a ditch.

The vehicle then re-entered the roadway, before traveling off of the right side and overturning.

A passenger, 43 year old Lamont Thompson of Paducah, was ejected from the vehicle through the front windshield.

Thompson sustained injuries to his right leg and hip, and was airlifted to the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.