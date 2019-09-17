Paducah Police were called to Paducah Tilghman High School Monday morning, regarding a group text message received by several cheerleaders.

School officials told police the cheerleaders reported receiving a message from their coach, that contained a video of a male performing a sexual act.

During the investigation, detectives determined 43 year old David Wade, of Paducah, had deleted the message and asked the recipients to delete the message as well.

Wade also attempted to hide his phone from detectives.

Police reports said he acknowledged sending the video, but told officers sending it to the group was an accident.

Wade was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, with detectives continuing to investigate the incident.