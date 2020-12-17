West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah has announced their largest gift from a single donor in school history.

On Tuesday, the college received $15-million dollars from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Ms. Scott is the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and is the 18th richest person in the world with a net worth of almost $61-billion dollars.

In announcing the donation, Ms. Scott gave accolades for the college’s work on diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with initiatives to further opportunities for low-income and disenfranchised students under the leadership of president, Dr. Anton Reece.

West Kentucky Community and Technical College has been nationally named a “Top-10 College” on five occasions, and was one of only 12 community and technical colleges in the nation to receive a gift from Ms. Scott.

In 2019, Ms. Scott pledged to give half of her wealth to charity, and has donated approximately $4.2 billion dollars over the last four months to hundreds of organizations.