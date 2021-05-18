Paducah Community College Awarded National Recognition
A Paducah college has been awarded national recognition.
On Tuesday, West Kentucky Community and Technical College was named one of the Top-5 community colleges in the nation.
With the recognition, the school was awarded $100,000 for being a Finalist with Distinction in the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.
The $1 million dollar Aspen Prize is awarded every two years, with five colleges selected from over 1,000 community colleges nationwide.
San Antonio College won the top honor and $600,000.
The Aspen Prize recognizes institutions in six areas, which includes teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, leadership and bachelor’s attainment.