Paducah Community College Awarded National Recognition

A Paducah college has been awarded national recognition.

On Tuesday, West Kentucky Community and Technical College was named one of the Top-5 community colleges in the nation.

With the recognition, the school was awarded $100,000 for being a Finalist with Distinction in the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The $1 million dollar Aspen Prize is awarded every two years, with five colleges selected from over 1,000 community colleges nationwide.

San Antonio College won the top honor and $600,000.

The Aspen Prize recognizes institutions in six areas, which includes teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, leadership and bachelor’s attainment.