Paducah Couple Arrested After Children Test Positive for Multiple Drugs

A Paducah couple have been arrested after their children tested positive for illegal drugs.

Paducah Police said 27-year-old Chrishell Burns and 27-year-old Jakyron Burnside took their 2-year-old daughter to the emergency room on March 19th.

Reports said the young girl reportedly tested positive for cocaine, and was in and out of consciousness, having trouble breathing, and being lethargic.

She was flown to an out-of-state hospital for treatment, where additional tests allegedly revealed fentanyl, marijuana, methamphetamine, and oxycodone in her bloodstream.

Detectives had the couple’s other three children drug-tested for the investigation, with a three-year-old boy positive for cocaine and marijuana, a two-month-old testing positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, and tests still pending on the fourth child.

Burns was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Burnside was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of cocaine and methamphetamine along with additional warrants out of McCracken and Graves Counties.