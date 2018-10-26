A man and woman were arrested after Paducah police detectives learned they were having their daughter perform sex acts for money, drugs and cigarettes.

37 year old Carrie Renell Hageland and 51 year old Aubrey Keith Mackly were arrested after interviews with detectives.

Reports said detectives found the 16-year-old daughter pregnant, with the mother admitting that both she and her husband had the girl perform oral sex and engage in sexual intercourse in exchange for drugs, money and cigarettes.

The mother said this has been occurring since April.

Hageland and Mackly were arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

The girl and her younger siblings were placed in the custody of Department of Child-Based Services.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

