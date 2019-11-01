A Paducah doctor was killed in a plane crash last night in the western part of McCracken County.

Sheriff’s reports said dispatch received information from Barkley Regional Airport just before 7:30, stating a plane had crashed in a wooded area.

When responding to the scene, Sheriff’s reports said officers located the burning plane and confirmed the pilot was deceased.

Following an investigation, deputies learned the pilot was 49 year old Dr. Clint Hill.

Reports said Dr. Hill was flying a privately owned single engine Piper Saratoga plane at the time of the crash.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.