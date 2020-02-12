A Paducah elementary teacher has been charged with fourth degree assault involving a student.

Paducah police reports said 55 year old Phillip Harned was summoned to court, after reportedly grabbing a student by the neck.

Reports said a fifth grade student told her grandparents that her math teacher grabbed her by the neck, and pulled her to the classroom marker board.

The girl said the teacher did not grab her so tightly that it cut off her airway, but it did cause pain in her neck.

Following the allegations, Paducah detectives interviewed the victim and other students.

The officers then consulted with the McCracken County Attorney’s Office, who recommended the assault charge.