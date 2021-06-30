June 30, 2021
Paducah K-9 Unit Helps Apprehend Escapee

Paducah Police Department K-9 “Don” helped apprehend an escaped inmate..

A Paducah Police Department K-9 Unit helped capture an escapee on Monday.

Police reports said officers were notified about 2:30 on Monday afternoon, that 35 year old Angel Medina had walked away from the Keeton Correctional Institute on South 7th Street.

Reports said a citizen told officers that Medina had entered a wooded area, with officers later seeing a man walking through the woods.

Paducah police brought their K-9 Unit, Don, to the scene, with the dog locating and subduing Medina inside the underpinning of an abandoned mobile home.

Reports said Medina surrendered and was taken into custody by Kentucky State Police.

