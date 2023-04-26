Paducah Man Arrested After Vehicle Leaves Roadway and Strikes Teenager

A Paducah man was arrested after his vehicle left the roadway and struck an individual weed eating grass Tuesday morning.

Paducah police reports said 43 year old Anthony M. Grass was charged with first degree assault, driving under the influence and failing to maintain insurance.

Around 7:45, reports said 19 year old Kyler A. Byassee was weed eating along a sidewalk on Irvin Cobb Drive, when he was struck by a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country van operated by Grass.

Reports said Grass ran off the roadway, jumped a curb and struck Byassee, before traveling several hundred feet and striking a utility pole.

Grass told officers he fell asleep and did not realize he ran off the road and struck an individual.

Police said Grass showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests.

Byassee was taken to a Paducah hospital, then flown to an out-of-state hospital.