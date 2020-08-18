A Paducah man is in the Weakley County Jail after being under the influence at the Martin Police Department.

Thursday morning, Martin Police Patrolman Nick Combs was called to a residence on McCombs Street where 27-year-old Randell Crosby, of Paducah, told him that two people were trying to kill him.

After he was taken to the Martin Police Department to catch a ride to Fulton, Crosby left the lobby and began walking into the traffic lane on North Lindell Street to wave down motorists.

Patrolman Combs and Patrol Commander Captain Eric Reed talked with Crosby, who confessed to being under the influence of a drug he wouldn’t name.

While talking with the officers, Crosby threw his cell phone down three times, smashing it into pieces in the parking lot at the edge of the street, and then flagged down a tractor trailer and tried to get into the cab.

Patrolman Combs and Captain Reed removed Crosby from the truck and took him into custody. Crosby refused to get in the back of the patrol car and it took several officers to secure him the back seat.

Crosby is charged with Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication.