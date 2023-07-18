Paducah Man Arrested Following Incident Involving Racial Slurs and Gun

A 53 year old man was taken into custody after shouting racial slurs and pointing a gun at a woman walking her dog in Paducah.

Police reports said James Loe, of Paducah, was charged with first degree wanton endangerment and menacing.

Reports said the female victim claimed Loe began yelling the slurs across the street at her, regarding the theft of his Confederate flag.

The victim told officers Loe finally left, but returned with a rifle, that he pointed at her from his hip.

When police arrived, Loe admitted to making the racial statements regarding people he believed had stolen his flag.

A search of his home revealed the rifle, which led to his arrest on the charges.