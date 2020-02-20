A Paducah man was taken into custody this week, after altering two checks to purchase a home and car.

Police reports said officers received a call from a woman saying she had received two cashier’s checks that had been altered.

The woman told officers she received the checks from 56-year-old Tony Moore, who was attempting to buy a home and car.

Police reports said Moore reportedly purchased the checks from Regions Bank for $10 and $38.

He then allegedly altered them to $70,000 and $38,000.

Moore was arrested on charges of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.