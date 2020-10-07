A Paducah man has been arrested after an abused child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Paducah police reports said hospital staff members called officers, after a 3-year old male child was admitted with a fractured arm and bruises on every part of his body.

Reports said 25 year old David Joshua Saunders brought the child to the hospital, and later admitted to police of inflicting the injuries.

During an investigation, reports said the child had been in the care of Saunders the past six days.

He told police that he became frustrated with the child, making him become angry and lose his temper.

Saunders was taken to the McCracken County Jail on charges of first degree criminal abuse, with the investigation ongoing.