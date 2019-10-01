DNA analysis has led Kentucky State Police to arrest a Paducah man on a 40 year old rape case involving his sister.

Post 1 reports said Troopers took 71 year old Henry Glore into custody on Tuesday.

As a result of the rape, State Police reports said the sister became pregnant and birthed a child.

At the time of the incident, Glore was 30 years old, while his sister was a 15-year old juvenile.

Reports said State Police received a complaint in late 2018, and detectives obtained DNA samples from Glore, the sister and the daughter.

Following the test results, Glore was charged with third degree rape and incest.