Paducah Man Arrested for Shooting at Homeowner

A 24 year old Paducah man was arrested after shooting at a homeowner Tuesday night.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said deputies were called to an Olivet Church Road home, where Lyndon Phillips was trying to get back an item he had sold earlier in the day.

The resident said Phillips first tried to strike him with a handgun, then fired a shot as he went inside the home.

Deputies later located Phillips vehicle on Alben Barkley Drive, where he began a low speed chase.

After a period of time, Phillips exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Reports said a loaded handgun was taken from Phillips after his arrest.

He was charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, burglary and fleeing and evading police.