Paducah Man Arrested for Stealing Grandmothers Identification

A Paducah man has been arrested on fraud and identity theft charges involving his grandmother.

Paducah police reports said 23 year old Andrew James Crosby was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with theft of identity of another without consent, along with fraudulent use of a credit card more than $10,000.

Investigations showed Crosby used his grandmother’s Social Security number and date of birth to obtain a credit card last summer.

With the credit card, police reports said Crosby purchased two firearms, ammunition, jewelry, car parts, food and other items totaling more than $12,300.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.