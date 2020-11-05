Paducah police have reported the arrest of an individual for the fourth time in the past six weeks.

Police reports said officers were called to a business on Monroe Street, where a man said his duffel bag containing about $2,300 in cash, cell phone, and other items had been taken from a tractor-trailer truck.

Reports said the man’s wife was able to track the phone to North 22nd and Jefferson Streets, where detectives found 54-year-old James Byas in the street with the stolen cell phone.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail, with officers finding suspected synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine in his pockets, as well as more than $1,600 in cash.

The report said Byas was also arrested in late September for stealing a car and possessing synthetic drugs.

He was then arrested a second time on October 23rd for shoplifting and resisting arrest, and a third arrest just five days later on a warrant for failure to appear in court.