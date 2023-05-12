Paducah Man Arrested on Charges of Cemetery Theft

A Paducah man was arrested after a tombstone was found in the back of his truck.

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reports said officers were made aware of a missing headstone by family members of a deceased individual.

An investigation then led to the arrest of 44 year old Shannon Herron on Wednesday.

During Herron’s arrest, the granite headstone valued at $5,000, was located in the back of his truck.

Reports said the copper plaque had been removed from the headstone, and was later located at another location.

Herron was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking over $1000, and a felony charge of violating graves.