Kentucky State Police at Post 1 have arrested a Paducah man on child pornography charges.

The State Police Electronic Crime Branch said 36-year-old Nathan Puckett was taken into custody on charges related to distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Police said the investigation began after investigators discovered Puckett sharing files online.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a Paducah home, where equipment was seized and taken to the forensic laboratory for examination.

Puckett is charged with four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.