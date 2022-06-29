Paducah Man Arrested on Child Sex Abuse and Kidnapping Charges

Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested a Paducah man following a sexual abuse investigation.

Post 1 reports said 32 year old Robert Thomas was arrested Monday morning.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in February, when State Police was notified that Thomas had been suspected of child sexual abuse involving a juvenile.

During the investigation, it was determined Thomas had previously been the foster parent of the juvenile, but his guardianship was revoked by the courts.

He is accused of hiding the juvenile from social workers and law enforcement after his guardianship was revoked, and is also accused of sexually abusing the juvenile during this time.

Robert Thomas was arrested and charged with felony kidnapping of a minor, and first degree felony sexual abuse.

He was lodged in the McCracken County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.