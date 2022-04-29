Paducah Man Arrested on More Than 100 Counts of Child Sex Charges

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Paducah man following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Post 1 reports said 33-year-old Zacharias S. Schlipf was issued 103 felony child pornography charges, related to file sharing on the Internet.

The State Police Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation, after discovering the suspect was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

On Wednesday, authorities searched the home of Schlipf and seized electronics they claim were used in the crime.

The equipment was then taken to a Kentucky State Police forensic lab for analysis.

Post 1 reports showed 99 of the felony counts were possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.