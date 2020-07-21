A Paducah man has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing an elderly woman.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said 38 year old Gary Pugh was taken into custody, after multiple neighbors of the victim stopped him outside of her home.

Investigations showed Pugh came to the Oaks Road residence of the 80 year old victim, saying he was there to pray with her.

Once inside the home, reports said Pugh physically assaulted the woman, causing multiple injuries.

During the sexual assault, a neighbor came into the home after seeing a strange vehicle.

Police reports said Pugh is a registered sex offender with a history of violent charges, who was just released from prison last August.

He is now in the McCracken County Jail on charges of rape, sexual abuse and assault.