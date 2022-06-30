Paducah Man Arrested Twice in One Week for Thefts From Vehicles

A Paducah man has been arrested for the second time in less than a week, for stealing items from a vehicle.

Police reports said 35 year old Andre Morris was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal littering.

Reports said officers were called to the 1200 block of Broadway on Monday, after a man had stolen a purse and other items from a parked vehicle.

The victim told officers that her sister’s cell phone was in her purse, and contained a location app, which led them to Morris in a fast food restaurant on Broadway.

Police said Morris fled on foot, throwing the purse and a wallet, before being apprehended.

The report also stated Morris was arrested and charged last Tuesday, after entering several cars parked at business on Monroe Street and Broadway.