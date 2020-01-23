A Paducah man has been arrested for trafficking counterfeit and other drugs.

Paducah police reports said detectives found 23 year old Darius Woodson in possession of approximately $4,500 in fentanyl or carfentanil derivatives.

Reports said a search of Woodson’s home resulted in the seizure of around 100 fentanyl and counterfeit fentanyl pills, along with cocaine, marijuana, and an assortment of other pills.

The value of the total seizure was placed at nearly $6,000, with Woodson charged with trafficking in marijuana and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.