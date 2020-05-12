A Paducah man being held in the Weakley County Jail is also facing charges in McCracken County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Neil Cantrell charged 33-year-old Corey Adam Runkle with Fugitive from Justice after McCracken County authorities sent a warrant requesting a hold on Runkle for Theft by Deception Including Cold Checks under $10,000.

Runkle’s court date is set for Monday, May 18th with McCracken County extraditing him back to Paducah.

Runkle was in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Forgery and Theft for an incident last July in Dresden.