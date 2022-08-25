Paducah Man Charged After Body Found Under Mattress in Hotel

A Paducah man has been arrested after a woman’s body was found under a mattress in a hotel.

Paducah police reports said 41 year old Marcos Rios was arrested on charges of murder, domestic violence and abuse of a corpse.

The charges stemmed from the discovery of 55 year old Tonia Cromwell, whose body was located by a maintenance man at the Deluxe Inn, on Broadway Street.

Police reports said Ms. Cromwell had been strangled and stabbed.

The room that contained Ms. Cromwell was registered to Rios, who was seen leaving with another woman on the night of the murder.

During questioning by detectives, reports said Rios admitted to committing the crime following an argument.