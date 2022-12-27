Paducah Man Charged in Christmas Shooting Death

A Paducah man has been charged with a Christmas night murder.

Police reports said 43 year old John Sommerfield faces charges of murder, and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, following the shooting death of 50 year old Bobby Tabor.

Paducah police were called at approximately 6:45 Sunday, to a report of someone shot at an office building in the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive.

Officers said it was clear there had been a fight, with Tabor taken to a Paducah hospital, where he died a short time later.

Reports said Sommerfield was initially taken to the Paducah Police Department for questioning, but was then taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the fight.

Detectives determined Tabor and Sommerfield had gotten into an altercation, with Tabor being shot during the incident.

An autopsy will be performed at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.